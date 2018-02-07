Are the Spice Girls Planning a Reunion Tour?

Could it be? The Spice Girls may be planning a reunion tour, according to a new TMZ report.

The girl group’s recent meeting in London with their former manager Simon Fuller served as “rough planning” for a world tour that the website claims may kick off in England later this summer before heading over to the United States. However, TMZ reports that the women do not have plans to record new music or do a residency in Las Vegas à la fellow pop stars including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

But don’t say you’ll be there too soon: A source tells Us Weekly that this tour may not officially happen — but, as previously reported, the group does have something in the works.

Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell first sparked reunion rumors when they gathered at Halliwell’s home on Friday, February 2. All five members shared photos from the meeting on Instagram, in addition to releasing a joint statement that teased “new opportunities” for the future.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,” the statement read. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The “Wannabe” singers last toured the world in 2008 in support of their Greatest Hits album. They later reunited to perform during the closing ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

