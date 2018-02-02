All five Spice Girls said they’ll be there! Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham reunited at Halliwell’s house on Friday, February 2. Their former manager Simon Fuller was also spotted at the mansion.

Beckham, 43, posted a photo of the ‘90s girl group back together, writing, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x.”

The Sun is reporting that a reunion tour is in the works, with each member being paid around $14 million each. “This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again,” a source told the newspaper. “But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year.”

The last time all five women were together was at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony in London. In 2014, Beckham addressed rumors of another reunion tour, telling Spain’s Vanity Fair she “won’t ever do it again.”

“Doing the Olympics was an incredible honor. I was so proud to do it, proud to be British. That was a perfect time to say, ‘That’s great. Thank you to everybody, but no more,’” the designer said. “Sometimes you’ve got to know when it’s time to leave the party … the Spice Girls were successful because we celebrated women. That’s why I do what I do today.”

In 2017, the Backstreet Boys announce that they’d love to have the Spice Girls join their tour. Nick Carter was a judge alongside Bunton, 42, on ABC’s competition show, Boy Band.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve had conversations with Scary Spice and Emma, and we’ve talked about it,” Carter told Us Weekly at the time. “We’re always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour.”

