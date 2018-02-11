Tell Us why! Victoria Beckham has announced that the Spice Girls will not be hitting the road anytime soon.

The 43-year-old designer, who is in New York City for Fashion Week, told Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm recently sparked rumors of a reunion tour after Beckham shared an Instagram photo on February 2 of them hanging out together in London. A joint statement from the ladies teased “new opportunities” coming in the future: “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.”

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” the statement continued. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

But there could still be hope for fans: Beckham also told Vogue, “There’s so much bad stuff going on and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do and it’s such a positive message for young kids.”

A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that while a tour may not officially happen, the group does have something in the works.

The “Wannabe” singers last toured the world in 2008 in support of their Greatest Hits album. They later reunited to perform during the closing ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

