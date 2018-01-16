Making a list, and checking it twice! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on their wedding guest list, and a source spoke exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly about whether or not Harry’s ex-girlfriends — Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas — will be invited to the upcoming royal nuptials.

“Both will be going through the list carefully. Don’t expect to see Cressida invited —the two didn’t remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day,” a source told Us. “She congratulated him the minute the engagement news was announced. Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite.”

Harry, 33, dated Davy, 32, on and off from 2004 to 2011. The pair were college sweethearts, and Davy even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials in April 2011. Meanwhile, the royal dated Bonas, 28, dated from 2012 to 2014. The former couple were both spotted caroling in December at St. Luke’s Church to raise money for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Trust, which funds schools in Uganda.

As previously reported, Harry and Markle, who announced their engagement in November 2017, are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. A royal insider exclusively told Us earlier this month that Harry and the Suits actress’ big day will include “a few unconventional surprises.”

“With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” the insider told Us. “The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day.”

