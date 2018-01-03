A royal change! Meghan Markle will have a maid of honor — not a chief bridesmaid — in her wedding to Prince Harry, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day,” the source tells Us.

“I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment. And while it is very much a British wedding, expect a few American touches too. She’s not picked a chief bridesmaid, she’s chosen a maid of honor,” the source adds.

While Markle, 36, has not announced her maid of honor yet, it’s possible that her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney may be chosen. As previously reported, Harry, 33, has asked his brother, Prince William, to be his best man.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us last month.

The royal nuptials will also include William and Katie Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The insider added that the aforementioned Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy, will also have a role in the upcoming wedding.

A Palace source told Us that the couple, who announced their engagement in November, will make their own rules for their big day.

“Harry has never been one to follow instructions and both he and Meghan are extremely independent individuals,” the source explained last month. “I wouldn’t imagine for one second that they plan to sit back and be told what to do — and they won’t … Their romance feels refreshingly modern and I think that’s something that everyone at Kensington Palace has felt incredibly excited by.”

Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018.

