A family affair! Prince Harry asked Prince William to be his best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” the source tells Us about Harry’s upcoming nuptials, which royal palace officials confirmed will take place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

Another source confirms to Us that William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will have roles during Harry and Markle’s big day. The source adds Markle’s friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney‘s daughter, Ivy, will also be included.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, stole the show in their respective roles as a page boy and bridesmaid at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May.

William spoke about his brother’s engagement last month during a visit to Helsinki, Finland.

“We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” William said on Wednesday, November 29. He also joked, “And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

“It’s a fantastic process to go through: the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding,” the older Prince added. “They’ve got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they’re very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well.”

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her excitement over Harry and Markle’s announcement the day before.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” Kate said at the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday, November 28. “It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

