Proud sister-in-law! Duchess Kate opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement at the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday, November 28.

"William and I are absolutely thrilled." Kate Middleton speaks for the first time in public since Prince Harry announced his engagement. pic.twitter.com/J4Hbph3TH2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 28, 2017

“William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” she told reporters. “It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Kensington Palace officially announced on Monday that Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were engaged after more than a year of dating. Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the actress left her Toronto apartment after wrapping Suits and moved into Nottingham Cottage to begin wedding planning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, initially reacted to the engagement news in a statement. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” it read. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

During their first joint interview, Prince Harry and Markle — who has now retired from acting — revealed that Markle has met Prince William and Kate a handful of times.

“It was exciting. I mean I’ve – you know I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I – literally didn’t tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbors we managed to get that in a couple of – well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely,” Prince Harry recalled on Monday. Markle interjected: “Wonderful. Amazing, as has William as well.”

