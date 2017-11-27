Welcome to the (royal) family! Prince William and Duchess Kate are elated for Prince Harry and his engagement to Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, said in a statement on Monday, November 27. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Kensington Palace officially confirmed the news just moments before. Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Markle, 36, moved out of her Toronto apartment after wrapping her USA Network show Suits and the couple were planning their wedding. Us also broke the news that they would reside in Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

Prince Harry's Hottest Moments

“There are are no plans for them to live separately,” an insider told Us. “Meghan will move right in.”

Clarence House gave even more details in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Most Amazing Royal Dresses Ever

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read on Monday. “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle made their first official public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!