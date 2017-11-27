A new chapter! After the announcement of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry on Monday, November 27, other news followed – including her decision to retire from acting.

The former Suits actress, 36, is looking forward to the future and is putting her acting career behind her. “I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility,” she said in her first joint interview with the royal, 33, just hours after their engagement news broke. “There’s a lot to do,” her new fiancé chimed in.

But Markle, who has served as a UN Ambassador and studied international relations, doesn’t see it as giving something up, rather as starting a new period in her life. “I see it is a new change, a new chapter,” she added. “I’ve been working on my show seven years, we were so fortunate to have that longevity, and I feel like I checked that box and am very proud of the work I’ve done there.”

Her doting groom-to-be furthered her statement, “[There’s a] sense of responsibility from day one. I fell in love with her and she fell in love with me … but then we had to have some frank conversations for what you’re getting yourself into is a big deal and at the end of the day she chose me and I chose her, whatever we have to tackle individually or together, we will do it as a team. I think she’s capable of anything.”

As previously reported, palace officials confirmed the couple’s engagement earlier on Monday. They are set to wed in Spring 2018.

