A title beyond Mrs.! Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced their engagement, there’s another detail to sort out.

According to palace officials, the couple is set to tie the knot in spring 2018 – but one big question remains. What will Markle’s title be after she weds the prince?

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the actress, 36, is rumored to become the first Duchess of Sussex when she marries the royal, 33, next year. Traditionally, male members of the royal family receive a title from the monarch on their wedding day, making the vacant title Duke of Sussex the most probable choice for the prince.

Charles Kidd, editor of Debrett’s Peerage & Baronetage – a professional coaching company, publisher and authority on modern etiquette – said, “They’re quite limited in the titles that are available. The Duke of Sussex is the front-runner without any doubt.”

The previous Duke of Sussex – like Prince Harry – lived at Kensington Palace and married out of love rather than selecting a bride who fit the traditional royal mold.

He was married twice, but neither woman was approved by his father, George III, which ultimately meant they were considered unlawful. This means Markle would be the first woman permitted to use the title HRH The Duchess of Sussex.

If Prince Harry turns down a title, his wife would be known as HRH Princess Henry of Wales. However, due to his bond with his grandmother, the Queen, who chooses the title, it’s unlikely he’d do that. A source tells Us the palace is expected to confirm the title on Tuesday, November 28.

As previously reported, Clarence House confirmed the happy news on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, on Monday, November 27. The statement said, “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

