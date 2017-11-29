Prince William is ecstatic to see his brother, Harry, engaged to cooking enthusiast Meghan Markle – because it means he no longer has to worry about his younger sibling stealing his food.

“We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” William said on Wednesday, November 29, during a visit to Helsinki, Finland, joking, “And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

"Very excited and delighted for them both". Before leaving the ice rink in Helsinki today, The Duke commented on the announcement of Prince Harry and Megan Markle's engagement. The Duke is on a two-day visit to Helsinki, his first official visit to Finland. #RoyalVisitFinland coincides in the year the country celebrates its 100 Year anniversary of independence. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:43am PST

“It’s a fantastic process to go through: the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding,” he continued. “They’ve got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they’re very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well.”

William’s wife, Duchess Kate, is equally enthused about the newly engaged couple. “William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” she told reporters at the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday, November 28. “It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

Kensington Palace officially announced on Monday that the couple of more than a year got engaged earlier this month. During their first joint interview the same day, the couple raved over William and Kate. “You know I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I – literally didn’t tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine,” Harry recalled. “So you know being our neighbors we managed to get that in a couple of – well quite a few times now.”

Markle interjected to note that the Duchess has been, “Wonderful. Amazing, as has William as well.”

