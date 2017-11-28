It’s a royal rock brigade! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on Monday, November 27, and debuted Markle’s stunning ring to seal the deal. In honor of their upcoming nuptials (confirmed to be happening in May 2018 at Windsor Palace), take a gander at the truly spectacular royal engagement sparklers of the last century, including Markle’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s and Princess Diana‘s.