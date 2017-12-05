Prince Harry was spotted in London on Tuesday, December 5, where he was accompanied by some familiar faces for a night of festive joy – but Meghan Markle was not one of them. Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the newly engaged future royal is currently in L.A. catching up with her mom, Doria Ragland, before she returns to the U.K. to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham.

The outing comes just one week after the royal, 33, and former Suits actress, 36, publicly announced their engagement. Harry made a visit to a special carol service at St. Luke’s Church to raise money for a cause near and dear to his heart — the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Trust, which funds schools in Uganda. It was named for one of the prince’s school friends who died in a car accident. Also present was Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who he dated from 2012 to 2014, as well as his sister-in-law Duchess Kate‘s mom, Carole, and sister Pippa Middleton.