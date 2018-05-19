They do! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed with love as they exchanged wedding vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

“I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow,” Harry said.

Markle, who followed in Duchess Kate‘s footsteps by removing “obey” from her vows, then replied: “I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

The duo then exchanged wedding rings “as a sign of [their] marriage.”

Guests who looked on as the duo read their vows included Harry’s brother and best man, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Charles, who walked Markle down the aisle earlier in the ceremony.

All 600 of the wedding attendees will attend a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at St George’s Hall following the ceremony. Later in the evening, 200 of their family and friends are also invited to enjoy Prince Charles’ second, private reception at Frogmore House. (While the cast of Markle’s former USA series, Suits, scored the invites to the ceremony and luncheon, multiple sources confirmed to Us that they will not attend the evening reception.)

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, met on a blind date in July 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017.

“[It was] just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee,” the former Suits star gushed about Harry’s proposal during their joint engagement interview in November. “I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”

The duo will make their first official appearance as a married couple three days after their wedding at a birthday celebration for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!