Suiting up! Although Meghan Markle’s acting days are behind her, the soon-to-be royal’s former costars will be sharing in her joy as she weds Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19.

The Suits cast will be attending the ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, followed by a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. However, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the stars of the legal drama will not be among the 200 guests invited to a private evening reception at Frogmore House.

Although the actors hold a special place in Markle’s heart, only those closest to the newlyweds have been asked to join them at the nighttime soiree. “[The cast is] important to her, but she has a new inner circle of friends,” one insider reveals. “The afternoon reception is for Meghan and Harry’s old circle and the evening establishes their new circle.”

Another insider tells Us that the lead cast has been invited, in addition to some crew members and network executives. A-list attendees include Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

As Markle, 36, prepares to exchange vows with the 33-year-old royal in three days, one detail remains uncertain: Who will walk her down the aisle?

After the philanthropist’s father backed out of the wedding to undergo heart surgery, Kensington Palace has yet to reveal who will give her away to Harry. Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, also slammed the actress amid reports of tension within their family. (Their father, Thomas Markle, recently worked with a photographer to stage photos of himself reading a news article about Meghan and Harry)

“There’s something in this country known as freedom of speech,” Samantha, who took responsibility for the pictures, told TMZ on Wednesday, May 16. “[Meghan] doesn’t have a copyright on that and she’s not gonna tell me that I can’t speak about my own life or my father’s where it’s a matter of public self-defense because the media is disparaging us. I’m not gonna take it.”

As Meghan deals with the family drama, a source exclusively told Us that the Captain General Royal Marines has been her rock. “Harry is super protective over Meghan and isn’t happy unless she is happy,” says a pal. “Any time there is or has been negative press about Meghan, he always blows it off and acts as though it’s them two against the world.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!