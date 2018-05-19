Modern duo! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are switching things up for their royal wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19.

The soon-to-be newlyweds selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship for their vows, which incorporates more contemporary language. Markle, 36, will not promise to “obey” Harry, 33, once they are married. She will be following in the footsteps of Duchess Kate, who also chose to omit the phrase during her and Prince William’s 2011 nuptials. Additionally, Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana, did not vow to “obey” Prince Charles when the former pair tied the knot in 1981.

Hours before the Suits alum and Harry are set to tie the knot, Kensington Palace revealed that the couple will take on new royal titles.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Fans have already taken to the streets of Windsor in Berkshire County, England, to start celebrating Markle and Harry’s union. The L.A-born actress and her mother, Doria Ragland, will arrive at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle by carriage. Meanwhile, Harry will make his way to the church alongside brother Prince William.

The couple have invited 600 guests to share in the happiness of their wedding ceremony, followed by a luncheon that Queen Elizabeth II will host. Later in the evening, 200 of the duo’s closest friends and family will continue the festivities at Frogmore House, where Prince Charles is hosting an intimate reception.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!