Squee! Queen Elizabeth II has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal titles just hours before the couple exchange vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The soon-to-be spouses will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they tie the knot.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement in the early hours. “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Shortly after the pair announced their engagement in November 2017, it was speculated that either Sussex or Clarence would be one of the dukedoms.

Back in April 2011, Prince William and Duchess Kate were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they wed at Westminster Abbey in London.

Although the red-headed royal is a prince, the Suits alum will not have a princess title.

In just a few hours, Harry and Markle will be greeted by 600 guests — and thousands more — outside Windsor Castle. Afterward, they will celebrate with the Queen at a luncheon and later with 200 attendees at a more private gathering hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

On Friday, Harry said that “of course” he is ready to say “I do” as he spoke to a large crowd outside Windsor Castle with William. Markle, meanwhile, said she felt “wonderful” as she headed into the Cliveden House Hotel with her mom, Doria Ragland, where she will get ready for the nuptials.