Saying hello! Prince Harry and Prince William greeted supporters outside of Windsor Castle in Berkshire County, England, on Friday, May 18.

The royals were all smiles as they shook well wishers’ hands and waved to the crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of the brothers as they tour the castle on the eve of Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Although Harry, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, faced a few stressful situations in the weeks leading up to their nuptials, the couple is looking toward the future with open hearts.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The royal insider also noted that the future spouses still have “loads to do” before the big day. One thing that’s resolved? Who will walk the former actress down the aisle. Kensington Palace announced that Markle has asked Prince Charles to do the honors after her father, Thomas Markle, backed out of attending the wedding because he had to have heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16. The proceudre came after he faced criticism for seemingly staging paparazzi photos.

“Prince Charles is very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family,” a source exclusively told Us on Friday. “There is a real growing affection between Charles, [his wife] Camilla and Meghan, which of course extends to Doria too.”

The soon-to-be newlyweds enjoyed tea with Ragland, Charles and Camila on Wednesday at Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’ official residence. Two days later, Ragland met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during a tea party with Harry and Markle.

The Captain General Royal Marines and the philanthropist will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, in front of 600 guests, followed by a luncheon. Two hundred of those closest to the duo will join them for an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House.

