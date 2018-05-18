Another cup? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, headed to Windsor Castle in England to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, May 18, one day before the royal wedding.

The prince, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, were spotted leaving Kensington Palace in the back seat of a black SUV on Friday afternoon to go to the royal venue, where they are set to tie the knot in front of approximately 600 guests on Saturday, May 19.

The couple were all smiles as they waved to photographers and fans. Harry wore a gray suit jacket over a white button-down shirt, while Markle rocked a dark strapless top. Their trip to Windsor will be the last time they see each other before their nuptials.

A source tells Us Weekly that the former actress and her mother, 61, will head to the five-star Cliveden House hotel later on Friday. They will stay there overnight before traveling to the castle together by carriage on Saturday morning.

Prior to having tea with the queen, Ragland — who arrived in London on Wednesday, May 16 — spent time with Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate on Thursday, May 17.

The bride-to-be’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to travel overseas for the wedding because he underwent heart surgery earlier this week. He was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but now her future father-in-law, Charles, will do so.

A source told Us exclusively that the Prince of Wales, 69, was “very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family.”

