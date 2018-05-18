Meghan Markle has already gotten quite close to her future in-laws, so it comes as no surprise that she asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle.

“Prince Charles was very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family,” a Buckingham Palace source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Kensington Palace announced on Friday, May 18, that Markle asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to take the place of her father.

“There is a real growing affection between Charles, Camilla and Meghan, which of course extends to Doria too,” the source adds.

The former actress confirmed on Thursday that Thomas Markle would not be attending the nuptials. Earlier this week, Thomas was caught seemingly staging photos with the paparazzi less than a week before the wedding. After stating he wouldn’t go and then changing his mind, he ultimately backed out of his wedding duties because he had to undergo heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Markle will have her mother, Doria Ragland, by her side though when she marries Prince Harry. She arrived at Heathrow Airport (with a Burberry garment bag in hand!) on Wednesday and later sipped tea with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. She is set to meet Queen Elizabeth II before the big day.

