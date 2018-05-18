Meghan Markle Says She Feels ‘Wonderful’ Ahead of Royal Wedding, Arrives at Hotel With Mom

Sweet dreams! Meghan Markle officially made her way to Cliveden House Hotel on Friday, May 18, the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry.

The soon-to-be royal, 36, pulled up to the swanky hotel with her mother, Doria Ragland, around 7:00 p.m. local time. The pair embraced and smiled at onlookers as they walked toward the entrance.

Markle told reporters that she feels “wonderful” as she headed into the five-star hotel, located on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate in Berkshire County, England. Ragland will stay by her side until the pair travel to Windsor Castle by carriage for the Saturday, May 19, ceremony.

Cliveden House Hotel is located about 20 minutes from St George’s Chapel, where the Suits alum and Harry, 33, will exchange vows. The posh resort’s Mansion House parterre suites are priced at more than $2,000 a night. Meanwhile, Harry and Prince William will be spending Friday, May 18, at the Dorchester Collection’s five-star luxury Coworth Park Hotel, with premium suites priced at more than $2,800 a night.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed earlier this month that Markle and the Captain General Royal Marines will be spending the day before their wedding apart. There also will not be a rehearsal dinner on Friday. Instead, the pair had tea with Ragland and Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have faced a series of challenges in the days leading up to their regal reception. Earlier this week, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, made headlines for seemingly staging paparazzi photos of himself reading an article about the future spouses. Shortly after, the lighting director told TMZ that he would not be attending the wedding because he had to have heart surgery. On Friday, the palace announced that Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle in Thomas’ place.

Despite the hardships they’ve had to overcome, a royal insider tells Us that Markle and Harry “are still very excited” for their wedding, which is sure to be a “magical and special day.”

