Despite some recent drama with her family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in high spirits as anticipation builds for their May 19 wedding.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” a royal source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The insider adds that the future spouses still have “loads to do,” and that the bride-to-be’s shoes for the ceremony were dropped off at the palace on Thursday, May 17.

The Suits alum, 36, confirmed on Thursday morning that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be in attendance — and therefore cannot walk her down the aisle as planned — when she marries Harry, 33, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said in a statement via Kensington Palace. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Meghan’s statement came one day after Thomas, 73, reportedly underwent a successful heart surgery. He previously announced that he had suffered a heart attack last week and would not be able to travel to England for his daughter’s big day.

A source recently told Us exclusively that Harry and Meghan, who announced their engagement in November, “have both been reaching out to Thomas” in the wake of his health scare. “Harry is super protective over Meghan and isn’t happy unless she is happy,” the insider added. “Any time there is or has been negative press about Meghan, he always blows it off and acts as though it’s them two against the world.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!