Traditional pair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel and Coworth Park Hotel on the night before their Saturday, May 19, wedding.

Markle, 26, and Harry, 33, will be following the tradition of the groom not seeing the bride until the wedding by spending the night apart in two different hotels around the Windsor area where they are tying the knot. The royal will be staying at the Dorchester Collection’s five-star luxury Coworth Park Hotel along with his best man and older brother, Prince William, on Friday, May 18. Premium suites at the hotel are priced at more than $2,800 a night.

The Suits alum will be in a room at the Cliveden House Hotel, which is located on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate. Since the actress will not have a maid of honor, her mother, Doria Ragland, will be joining her. Mansion House parterre suites, which include the Prince of Wales and Lady Astor suites, are priced at more than $2,000 a night.

The hotels are located about a 30-minute drive away from each other. Harry and Markle will be located about 20 minutes away from St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where their wedding ceremony will take place. The pair will leave their hotels and head to the wedding service, which will start at 12 p.m. in England, which is 7 a.m. ET.

A palace spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly on May 4 that the pair were spending the evening before their nuptials apart. The spokesperson also revealed that there will be no official rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding. About 600 people were invited to a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall following the ceremony. The couple will then have a private reception at Frogmore House for about 200 guests.

Harry and Markle — who announced their engagement in November 2017 — will not pose for an iconic balcony photo since St. George’s Chapel doesn’t have a balcony. The newlyweds will last be seen during the carriage procession as they head to their reception. Following the celebration, the couple will be spending the night at Windsor Castle.

