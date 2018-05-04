Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making their own rules since day one – and that will continue at their May 19 nuptials! The couple will not pose for the famous balcony photo like Harry’s brother Prince William and Duchess Kate did at their wedding, a palace spokesperson revealed on Friday, May 4.

Instead, the last time the couple will be seen on their wedding day will be at the carriage procession, departing Windsor Castle for their reception at Frogmore House.

While the palace did not reveal the reason, Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, could simply be skipping the photo opp due to distance. The pair are marrying at St. George’s Chapel, which does not actually have its own balcony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, married at Westminster Abbey and drove a few blocks to Buckingham Palace to take the famous balcony shots. When Princess Diana and Prince Charles wed in 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, they also drove about two miles to the palace. However, Windsor Castle is nearly an hour away from Buckingham Palace.

The palace aide also announced that the couple will not be heading on a honeymoon directly after they tie the knot. They have a public engagement one week after the wedding, which will be the first time they will step out publicly together following the big day.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2017 after meeting in July 2016, have also asked their guests to donate to the following charities in lieu of gifts: Chiva Projects, Crisis, Corporal Scotty, Myna Mahila, Surfers Against Sewage, Street Games and Wilderness UK.