Getting their beauty rest! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will prepare for their May 19 nuptials away from each other prior to saying “I do,” a palace spokesperson revealed on Friday, May 4.

Though there will be no official rehearsal dinner the evening before the royal wedding between Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, the couple will have plenty of time to spend with family and friends leading up to their big day.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, will travel to London the week before the wedding and will meet members of the royal family. It will also be the first time the dad of the bride — who will be walking the former Suits actress down the aisle — will meet Prince Harry.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding,” a statement from the palace reads. “Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the U.K. in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

Though Markle will be surrounded by her close circle of friends, she will not have a maid of honor. Her bridal party will also be traveling to London the week prior to the wedding to spend time with her.

In addition, Prince Harry’s family will be heavily involved in the ceremony with Prince William serving as best man and the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will deliver a reading. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” said Harry’s communications secretary.

Following the ceremony, Harry and Markle will last be seen during the carriage procession to their reception at the Frogmore House and have opted to forego the iconic balcony photo. The newlyweds will spend the night at Windsor Castle after the reception.

The couple — who got engaged in November 2017 — will not be going on a honeymoon directly after they wed.