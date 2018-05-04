Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Won’t Be Going on Honeymoon Right Away

Business before pleasure! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be jetting off to their honeymoon right after their wedding day.

A Kensington Palace aid confirms that their first official engagement as a married couple will be a week after the nuptials. This will be the first time that they will be seen after the ceremony.

In fact, the pair won’t even be going on a mini-moon and there are no plans for an official announcement on what destination they may choose.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, for their part, honeymooned for 10 days on the island nation of Seychelles in May 2011, one month after they tied the knot on April 29.

Prince Harry and the Suits alum announced they are engaged in November 2017 after meeting in London in July 2016.

“They’re in the best place ever,” a source told Us Weekly shortly before it was revealed that Harry popped the question. “Their relationship has gone from strength to strength. I don’t think Meghan ever thought she would meet someone who gets her so well, who shares so many interests with her. They match on so many levels. They really can’t wait to build a future together.”

The pair will exchange vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. In lieu of wedding gifts, they’ve asked that those interested to donate to charities of their choosing. They’ve selected Chiva Projects, Crisis, Corporal Scotty, Myna Mahila, Surfers Against Sewage, Street Games and Wilderness UK.

