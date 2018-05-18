It’s almost time! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hours away from exchanging vows at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The soon-to-be newlyweds are set to wed in front of 600 guests on Saturday, May 19, followed by a luncheon that Queen Elizabeth II will host. The festivities will continue through the evening as 200 of those closest to the couple have been invited to join them for an intimate reception at Frogmore House.

Scroll down to find out more details about the ceremony, including the order of arrivals!

10:35 a.m. local time: Luke Bond, the Truro Cathedral’s assistant director of music, performs.

11:10: The Orchestra plays a series of historical songs.

11:25: Members of the royal family arrive at the chapel’s Galilee Porch. Dean Windsor will receive them and introduce the Cannons of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

11:40: Harry and his best man, Prince William, arrive at the chapel’s West Door. The Dean of Windsor will greet them and guide them toward the Bray Chantry Chapel.

11:23: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla arrive at the Galilee Porch. They are welcomed by the Vice Dean of Windsor, who then presents the Cannons of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

11:45: Doria Rangland arrives at the Galilee Porch. The Dean of Windsor greets her and guides her toward her feet in the Quire.

11:52: Queen Elizabeth arrives at Galilee Porch. The Dean of Windsor receives her and presents the Cannons of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Shortly after, a trumpet will sound off announcing Markle’s arrival and the Dean of Windsor will greet her. Although the official order still states that the L.A.-born actress’ father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle, Kensington Palace revealed on Thursday, May 17, that Prince Charles will take Thomas’ place. The lighting director backed out of the wedding earlier this week due to health complications and he underwent heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16.

The Prince of Wales is set to escort the philanthropist to the High Alter, where Harry and William are waiting.

12:00: The pastoral introduction begins and Markle and Harry get married!

Tune into the regal occasion on the royal family’s YouTube page, which will be streaming the big day. Additionally, several networks and websites, including ABC, CNN, Fox, NBC and The New York Times, will stream their coverage of the wedding.

