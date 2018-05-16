Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reveal Their 10 Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Let the cuteness overload begin! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced the 10 bridesmaids and page boys that will be part of their May 19 nuptials.

First up (and as expected!), Prince William and Duchess Kate’s two eldest children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — will walk down the aisle before the Suits alum. They previously were in aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May. (Their younger brother, Prince Louis, will not be in attendance.)

Prince Harry and Markle’s godchildren will also play a role in the festivities. Other bridesmaids include Harry’s goddaughters Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Miss Zalie Warren, 2. Florence is the daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem and Zalie’s parents are Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren.

Markle’s two goddaughters — and sisters — Miss Remi Litt, 6, and Miss Rylan Litt, 7, will also be in the bridal party. Their parents are Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt.

After much speculation, Markle has indeed chosen to include the children of her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, will be a bridesmaid while twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, will be page boys. Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, 6, the son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O., will complete the adorable pack.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in January, Markle and Jessica went to her first dress fitting together. The pair have gone on multiple vacations together over the years and Harry and Markle reportedly stayed with the Mulroney couple after news that they were dating broke.

Kensington Palace announced the bridal party one day after Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, revealed that he will not be attending the historic day because he is undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday. He initially said he was not going after he was caught seemingly staging photos with the paparazzi, then changed his mind and said he was going before speaking out about his operation.