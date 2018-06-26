Duchess Meghan’s dad is worried he’s getting the cold shoulder. Thomas Markle said in a new interview that he is not happy about Queen Elizabeth II agreeing to meet with President Donald Trump before him.

“If the queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president, she has no excuse not to meet me,” the 73-year-old told TMZ on Tuesday, June 26. “I’m nowhere near as bad.”

The retired TV lighting director claimed the royal family put him in a “penalty box” after he blindsided them by appearing on Good Morning Britain. He told the website that he hasn’t spoken with any royals, including his daughter Meghan, since his June 18 tell-all interview.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Thomas’ appearance on the British morning show may have hurt his chances to meet his new son-in-law, Prince Harry.

“The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Palace know he was giving an interview,” a palace source told Us. “He already did damage before the wedding. This will definitely have an effect on whether Harry meets Thomas or not now.”

During the sit-down, Thomas revealed that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were “disappointed” that he could not attend their May 19 wedding because he underwent heart surgery days earlier. “Meghan cried — I’m sure, she did cry,” he said. Later in the interview, Thomas apologized for staging paparazzi photos of himself before the royal nuptials, calling the move “a serious mistake.” He also spoke out against the president, 72, at the time and claimed Harry told him to “give Donald Trump a chance.”

For the latest royal news and insight, subscribe to our new podcast Royally Us below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!