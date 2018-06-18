Prince Harry was rooting for President Donald Trump’s success shortly after the former Celebrity Apprentice host won the 2016 election — or at least according to Duchess Meghan’s father.

Thomas Markle revealed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, June 18, that he and his son-in-law discussed Trump during a phone call prior to Harry and Meghan’s May 19 wedding.

“I was complaining that I didn’t like Donald Trump. [Harry] said, ‘Give Donald Trump a chance,’” the retired TV lighting director, 73, claimed. “I sort of disagreed with that. … I always have a bad attitude about Donald Trump, and that’s never going to change. I mean, my God, I’d have to apologize to the rest of the world for my president.”

But Thomas is confident that the prince, 33, has since reversed course. “I think Harry has probably changed his mind by now. I certainly hope he has,” he said. “I think Trump has had his chances a hundred times now. Time’s up. I think time’s up for Trump.”

Meghan’s dad said he also spoke with Harry about Brexit, the impending withdrawal of the U.K. from the European Union. “He said he was open to it. He didn’t know one way or the other. He was just saying he had to be open to it and see how it went,” Thomas said. “That pretty much was his attitude. This was just conversation between two guys about politics, nothing cast in stone.”

Thomas made headlines in May when he was caught staging paparazzi photos of himself in the days leading up to the royal wedding. A source told Us at the time that his daughter “was hysterical when the photos leaked.” Thomas later announced that he could not attend the ceremony because he underwent heart surgery. In his place, Prince Charles walked the Suits alum, 36, down the aisle.

“They were disappointed,” he recalled of the moment he told Harry and Meghan over the phone that he could not fly to England. “Meghan cried — I’m sure, she did cry — and they both said, ‘Take care of yourself. We are really worried about you.’ They said the important thing is that I get better.”

