Here comes the bride! Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with Prince Charles during her wedding to his son Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

The former actress, 36, looked stunning in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown, while the Prince of Wales, 69, wore a morning coat tailored by Anderson & Sheppard. She walked the first half alone, flanked by her bridesmaids and page boys, before the two joined together on the way to the altar.

The sweet moment came just one day after Kensington Palace announced that Meghan had asked Charles to accompany her in her father Thomas Markle’s absence. A Buckingham Palace source later told Us exclusively, “Prince Charles was very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family.”

The Suits alum was originally supposed to walk down the aisle with Thomas, 73, but he was unable to travel overseas because he is recuperating from a recent heart surgery. Meghan confirmed the news in a statement released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, May 17.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said of the former lighting director. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support.”

The bride’s parents, Thomas and Doria Ragland, divorced in 1988 when she was 6 years old.

When Harry, 33, and Meghan announced their engagement in November, her parents said in a joint statement released by Kensington Palace that they were “incredibly happy” about the news.

“Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person,” they added at the time. “To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us.”

After the conclusion of the wedding on Saturday afternoon, the newlyweds will celebrate with about 600 people at the queen’s lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall. Later in the evening, they will head to Frogmore House for a private reception with approximately 200 guests.