Meghan Markle is one seriously fashion-forward royal — and time and again it appears she looks to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, for fashion inspiration.

While the two never met, it’s clear that they not only share a love for Prince Harry, but also for sleek silhouettes, stunning sparkles and laidback looks.

Just like Duchess Kate, it was was obvious that Markle, 39, would take a style cue (or 11!) from Princess Diana from the second a ring was slipped on her finger.

The Suits star’s bauble was designed with two diamonds from the late royal’s collection.

And while Markle always has the people’s princess’ memory on her finger, she’s also made a point to carry her legacy through with her fashion choices.

One of the earliest comparisons of the two came to pass on The Bench author’s wedding day. Her sleek Stella McCartney evening wedding dress drew near-instant comparisons to a halter-neck white frock Princess Diana wore to a reception at Spencer House in 1992.

After that, the look-a-like moments continued to flow. And while some were subtle references, others were outright twinning moments.

In 2018 for example, Markle stunned in a pastel pink Carolina Herrera dress. From the off-the-shoulder neckline to the standout buttons, royal style watchers were quick to point out that the number struck striking similarities to Princess Diana’s pink ballgown from 1987.

The Archwell Audio host also seems to draw inspiration from her mother-in-law’s maternity style.

For an engagement in 2019, while Markle was pregnant with son Archie, she stunned in a green dress with a matching Erdem coat. The coat, which was designed with a stunning black sequin appliqué, was obviously a nod to a coat Princess Diana wore while pregnant with Prince William in 1982.

When it comes to casual wear, the actress frequently looks to the late royal for inspo, too. During the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, Markle rocked a simple white button down and light wash jeans that paralleled one of Diana’s outfits from 1997.

Of course, there’s also their shared affinity for flowing floral frocks. Markle donned a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown in 2018 that bared a striking similarity to a Catherine Walker one the Princess of Wales wore during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

To see all the times Markle took some fashion inspiration from Princess Diana, keep scrolling!