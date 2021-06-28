With the world buzzing about the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on Thursday, June 1, it only felt appropriate to reflect on the late Princess of Wales’ fashion legacy.

Because whether she was hitting the gym in bike shorts and a crewneck sweatshirt or dancing with John Travolta at the White House in a now-iconic midnight blue gown, the royal was always setting trends and making stylish statements.

She set the tone for her fashion-forward reign when she she married Prince Charles at the St Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

Wearing an ivory taffeta gown designed by Elizabeth Emanuel, there’s no question that it was the puff-sleeve dress seen around the world. The grand number was embroidered with sequins, lace and 10,000 pearls. Add a 25-foot train to the mix and the dress was so voluminous, it barely fit in the coach.

As a royal, she continued to step out in wow-worthy outfits. For casual events she often opted for the super ‘80s style skirt suits, which were equal parts professional and stylish.

But she didn’t just slip on any old outfit when stepping out. In fact, she heavily considered her audience when choosing her attire.

Matthew Storey, the fashion curator responsible for Royal Style in the Making, exclusively told Us Weekly that Princess Diana’s blue floral dress was her go-to when visiting children.

“She called it her caring dress. It’s this blue dress with bright flowers on it and it was one of the princess’ favorite dresses. She wore it over and over again. So much so that the press said, ‘Give it a rest. Stop wearing it,” he said to Stylish.

Needless to say, Diana didn’t listen. “She knew that children really responded to this dress. Children love bright colors. So, she often wore it when she was going to visit children — and sick children in particular,” Storey added.

While she didn’t shy away from outfit repeats during the daytime, formal affairs called for one-of-a-kind gorgeous gowns. And the royal never disappointed.

For instance, when attending a gala dinner at the National Gallery in 1985, she sparkled in a crystal-beaded Hachi look that is one of her best looks of all time.

But, perhaps the most memorable outfit from Princess Diana had to be The Revenge Dress. The same day her husband revealed he was having an affair on national television, the people’s princess stepped out in a Christina Stambolian cocktail mini dress that gave a very clear message — and sent pulses racing.

In honor of Princess Diana, keep scrolling to take a look back at her most fabulous fashion moments of all time.