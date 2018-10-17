When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged from Windsor Castle after their wedding to head to their epic evening reception on Saturday, May 19, the world gasped not only at the sight of Meghan Markle in her stunning Stella McCartney halter dress but also at the sizable aquamarine ring perched on her right ring finger. The breathtaking piece famously belonged to the late Princess Diana, and it served as a lovely tribute to Prince Harry’s beloved mum on the couple’s big day.

But the blue stunner, which Harry has reportedly gifted his new bride, isn’t the only piece of jewelry the former actress wears that once belonged to Diana. Meghan’s engagement ring contains diamonds from the late princess’ collection, and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has been seen wearing several of Diana’s pieces (beyond her stunning sapphire engagement ring) since marrying Prince William in 2011.

As it turns out, Diana left her extensive jewelry collection to her two sons in the hopes that they would one day pass it on to their wives. While some of Diana’s most memorable jewels were on loan from the royal family and returned after her passing, many of the pieces were her own and now belong to William and Harry. While the iconic cocktail ring appears to be among the first baubles Harry has given Meghan, we know Kate has already inherited a few. Keep scrolling to see all of Princess Diana’s rings, earrings, bracelets and tiaras that now belong the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex!