While Meghan Markle has been acting since the early ‘00s (credits include General Hospital and A Lot Like Love) it wasn’t until 2006 when the then 25-year-old became a game show model on Deal or No Deal that her red carpet journey truly began. And from her briefcase carrying days, her style has continually evolved from plunging necklines and sequins to more sophisticated fabrics and silhouettes from brands such as Burberry, Marchesa, Dolce & Gabbana and more. Take a look at Markle’s fashion evolution from her early actress days to her soon-to-be royal swag.