The princess is en route! Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, left Cliveden House Hotel to start their trip to her wedding to Prince Harry by a carriage on Saturday, May 19.

Fans got their first glimpse of Markle, 36, in her wedding dress as the carriage pulled up to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bride was all smiles and had her hair in an updo, complete with a crown and long veil.

The palace announced on May 4 that the former Suits star’s mother was set to ride with her to the chapel. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was also confirmed to attend her royal nuptials, but told TMZ on Tuesday, May 15, that he would no longer be traveling to London due to his health. Meghan confirmed his absence in a statement on Thursday, May 17.

Thomas initially made headlines on May 13 after he was caught seemingly staging photos with paparazzi. He initially backed out of the wedding — and walking his daughter down the aisle — due to the scandal, but later revealed he was actually not attending because he was having heart surgery.

Meghan and Harry, 33, announced their engagement in November 2017. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the prince asked her mother for permission to propose after Ragland attended the Invictus Games with the couple in Toronto in September 2017.

“Her mom’s amazing,” Harry noted during the pair’s engagement interview in November.

After Meghan and Harry say “I do,” their 600 guests are set to join the newlyweds for a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall. Later, 200 of their closest family and friends will also attend a second, private reception hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House.