Duchess Meghan (née Markle)’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, admitted that she’s made money while speaking out about her family.

“I’ve worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting. So because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that,” Markle, 53, explained during her visit to Good Morning Britain on Monday, July 23. “Let’s face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine.”

She continued: “I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol, certainly here in America. If you want to call it cashing in, I think that’s a little bit ridiculous.”

Markle, who hasn’t spoken to the 36-year-old Suits alum in several years, was not invited to her May wedding to Prince Harry. However, she has been outspoken about Meghan’s relationship with her family since the former actress announced her engagement to Harry, 33, in November.

Days before the nuptials, Markle told TMZ that Meghan is “way out of her league to tell me that I can’t speak” about their family’s “strained” relationship, although it is unclear if the former lifestyle blogger told her to that she couldn’t.

During her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Samantha also defended their father, Thomas Markle, who was caught seemingly staging paparazzi photos before the nuptials. He’d later not attend the ceremony because of heart surgery.

“Given the circumstances over the last several months since the wedding, I think he really just wants to embrace her and have some closure on the distance,” Samantha explained. “I feel that he deserves that in return. He’s an incredible man, he’s been there for her entire life and has made her everything that she is.”

Thomas, meanwhile, has also spoken to the press. Earlier this month, he told The Sun that he feels Meghan is “under too much pressure” in her new life and looks “terrified” in some photos.

His actions have put a strain on their relationship. A source told Us that Duchess Meghan is “so upset” with Thomas for speaking to the media about their family and “she lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication” if they do reconnect in the future.

Added the insider: “She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore. And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”

