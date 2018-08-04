Samantha Markle has resorted to comparing Duchess Meghan to Disney villains. The Suits alum’s half-sister called the royal “Cruella de Vil” one day before she celebrated her 37th birthday.

Samantha tweeted an article from ELLE UK on Friday, August 3, that suggested Meghan and new husband Prince Harry were stepping away from the spotlight. “OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL,” she wrote in response. “Let me know how that works out for you. @KensingtonRoyal.”

She later added: “There are smoke and mirrors you try to hide things with, but you can’t hide from what you see in the mirror.”

Samantha then referenced Meghan’s Saturday, August 4, birthday in another tweet, writing, “Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th @KensingtonRoyal Cheers!”

The Duchess of Sussex rang in her birthday with her 33-year-old husband at a friend’s wedding in Surrey, England. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and strolled in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham. Meghan chatted with fellow guests as Harry acted as an usher for Charlie van Straubenzee, who performed the same duty at the prince’s May nuptials.

Samantha made headlines in the months leading up to her half-sister’s wedding and has continued to do so. Most recently, she addressed allegations that she is making money from speaking out about her family. “I’ve worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting. So because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that,” the 53-year-old said during a July 23 appearance on Good Morning Britain. “Let’s face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine.”

Samantha is not Meghan’s only relative in the news. Her father, Thomas Markle, blasted his youngest daughter in an interview with the Mail on Sunday on July 28. In addition to claiming he has been cut off from communicating with the former Suits actress, the 74-year-old said: “What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

