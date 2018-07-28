Duchess Meghan‘s father, Thomas Markle, lashed out at his daughter in a new interview, predicting she and husband Prince Harry will have a baby in a year but said he worries he’ll never get to see his grandchildren.

The 74-year-old, who lives in a rented home in Mexico, told the Mail on Sunday in an interview posted online on Saturday, July 28, that he hasn’t spoken to the former Suits actress for 10 weeks, saying that the rift is punishment for his paparazzi photo scandal that made headlines before her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” he said. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

Explaining that the numbers had been disconnected, he added, “I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

The retired TV lighting director spoke to the British newspaper about his 36-year-old daughter wanting to have a child.

“Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon,” Markle continued. “But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry’s been saying it too.”

“What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild,” he added. “How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family.”

Markle, who spoke to the Mail on Sunday over the course of three days, was bitter at times as he discussed his daughter, whose mother is his ex-wife Doria Ragland.

“She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her,” he said as he detailed paying to send Meghan to exclusive private schools and Northwestern University. “Did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn’t even speak to me now. How cold is that?”

Even though he knows that his daughter is unhappy about him continuing to speak out, Markle said that he refuses to stay quiet. “What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today,” he said. “Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

But at another point in the interview he reflected sadly on the “loss” of his daughter, saying that he wanted to send her a card for her birthday on August 4, but doubted it would even get to her. “Meghan is everything to me,” he said as he expressed his hope for a reconciliation with the girl he calls “Bean.” “I love her and I always will.”

A source close to the duchess told Us Weekly earlier this month that Meghan’s relationship with her father might be unsalvageable.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas,” the source explained. “She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her. She lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication. If he’s spoken this much already, why wouldn’t he leak their conversation?”

“She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore,” the source added. “And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”