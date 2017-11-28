With their 16-year age difference, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, felt like a second mom to the future royal when they were growing up. So it makes sense that Samantha, 52, gets nostalgic when she sees pictures of “Meg” and Prince Harry, who announced their engagement on Monday, November 27.

“She looks so happy and at peace,” Samantha tells Us Weekly exclusively. “But what I see most when I look into her eyes is my little Meg, the little girl I held in my lap, who I taught to walk . . . who would smash up all her peas and throw them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged: A Timeline of Their Relationship

But despite Samantha’s happy memories, it’s not clear if she will receive an invitation to Meghan and Harry’s wedding in spring 2018. The siblings — who share a dad — have barely spoken since 2008 — the same year Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

“I would certainly go, it would be challenging in a wheelchair, but I would love to go and show her how much I love her and how happy I am for her,” the Florida-based mother of three tells Us.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

Though “it’s been a while” since the half sisters have spoken, Samantha is confident they can “move in a positive direction” and patch things up. “She’s going to be incredibly busy, but I’ll make every offer to reach out and be available to her,” Samantha reveals. “Hopefully we can have a heart to heart. I want her to know I’m wishing her well and there for her. At the end of the day, I want her to know that the love is there.”

If the former Suits actress, 36, were to pick up the phone, Samantha says this is what she would tell her: “I’m your sister and when we’re 90 years old, hopefully we’ll be watching a sunset on a porch and we’ll be sisters again.”

Prince Harry’s Hottest Moments!

As previously reported, Samantha confirmed she is writing a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. She insists it’s not a scandalous tell-all, but rather a book that focuses on race (Meghan is biracial, Samantha is not).

“I wrote it for young people stuck in between identities and generations,”she tells Us. “I was born in 1964 and I have seen a lot of change since the Civil Rights act. I want people to feel good about who they are and let go of the racial tensions of the past.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!