Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, quit her job at a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, a source close to Ragland exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Doria is no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area. It was Doria’s decision to leave,” the source explained. “She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”

News of Ragland’s decision to leave her job comes the same day that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, claimed that he will no longer attend their daughter’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas told TMZ on Monday, May 14, that he will not be at the Saturday, May 19, nuptials after footage was released of him seemingly staging photos with paparazzi.

The 73-year-old told TMZ that he looks “stupid and hammy” amid the photo scandal and he regrets his decision to listen to the photographers. Thomas also told the publication that he suffered a heart attack a few days earlier, but checked himself out of the hospital because he planned on going to London for the wedding.

Kensington Palace previously confirmed on May 4 that both of Meghan’s parents, who got divorced when she was young, were set to attend the royal nuptials, and Thomas was planning to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the statement read at the time. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding.”

A source close to Meghan told Us on Monday that the former Suits actress “doesn’t want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend.”

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, announced their engagement in November. Thomas and Doria released a statement via Kensington Palace at the time.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

