Duchess Meghan wrote a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, revealing her anguish over their rift and telling him that he has “broken” her heart.

In the five-page handwritten missive shared by the Mail on Sunday on Saturday, February 9, the former Suits star, 37, poured out her feelings as she wrote of her confusion over what had happened between them.

The letter, dated August 2018 — three months after Meghan married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in England — began simply with, “Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing.”

The former lighting director, 74, didn’t walk his daughter down the aisle after suffering a heart attack in the wake of a staged paparazzi photo scandal that Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, later admitted she’d orchestrated.

“Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand,” the letter continued.

Meghan added that Thomas never called to tell her that he wasn’t coming to the wedding, despite telling the press that he had.

Thomas, who lives in Mexico, told the Mail that he had never intended to make the note public “out of respect for Meghan” but was forced to do so because the contents of the latter had been falsely reported. He admitted that the letter left him feeling “devastated.”

“I thought it would be an olive branch. Instead, it was a dagger to the heart,” Thomas told the Mail.

In her letter, Meghan revealed that she also didn’t receive a phone call to let her know that her father had been hospitalized.

“I have only ever loved, protected, and defended you, offering whatever financial support I could, worrying about your health … and always asking how I could help,” Meghan wrote. “So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying. I called and texted … I begged you to accept help — we sent someone to your home … and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.”

But Thomas told the Mail that he didn’t stop answering the phone and that “Meg and Harry knew what was going on.”

Despite his daughter’s plea, Thomas has continued to speak out in interviews about Meghan, his son-in-law (who he’s never met) and the royal family, comparing it to a cult.

“To hear about the attacks you’ve made at Harry in [the] press, who was nothing but patient, kind, and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all,” the California native wrote to her father.

Blaming Samantha, who has repeatedly slammed her half-sister, Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, wrote that Thomas was fixated by lies “manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know…. You watched me silently suffer at the hand of her vicious lies, I crumbled inside.”

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop,” she added, asking her father to stop appearing on TV and talking to journalists. “Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.”

Thomas gave his own reply to Meghan’s letter to the Mail, asking her to forgive him. “You can hate me if you want,” he said. “I can’t force you. I made a big mistake … I’m human and I’m sorry! How much longer must I say it?? I wish we could get together and take a photo for the whole world to see. If you and Harry don’t like it? Fake it for one photo.”

