There was one moment from the weekend of the royal wedding that Duchess Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, will cherish forever.

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the queen,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job of preparing her [with] what to expect.”

Prince Harry, in particular, told his new mother-in-law “numerous stories about the queen as a grandmother and what she [means] to him,” the source adds.

The yoga instructor, 61, met Queen Elizabeth II for tea with the prince, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, at Windsor Castle in England on May 18, one day before her daughter’s nuptials.

Prior to her afternoon with the monarch, 92, Ragland met Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate. She also spent some time with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. (The couple are also the parents of Prince Louis, 1 month.)

On the morning of the big day, Ragland rode with Meghan (née Markle) in a vintage car on their way to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The proud mom wore a Wedgewood green wool crepe dress and coat ensemble by Oscar de la Renta, while the bride donned an elegant gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the ceremony because he underwent heart surgery days earlier.

With reporting by Jen Heger.