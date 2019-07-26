Duchess Meghan’s Mom Doria Ragland Has Been a ‘Big Help’ With Baby Archie





Not alone! Duchess Meghan has been raising her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, with help from her mom, Doria Ragland.

“Doria has been a big help with the baby and the life adjustment,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue.

Her husband, Prince Harry, has made the Duchess of Sussex’s transition to motherhood easier as well. “[He] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent,” the insider says, noting that his adoring eyes for Meghan, 37, in photo opps are totally genuine. “None of it is an act.”

The pair are raising their 2-month-old in their countryside Frogmore Cottage home, and the former actress “really likes living in Windsor,” the source tells Us. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit, and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

She and the Duke of Sussex, 34, moved into their new residence in April. “Everything is all set up and perfect,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

The Suits alum gave birth to her and the former military pilot’s son on May 6. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the couple’s Instagram announcement read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

