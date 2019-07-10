So cute! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first royal baby, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

That same day, the duke, 34, spoke to members of the press outside of Windsor Castle about his wife and newborn.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” Harry said. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

He added: “I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

When he and the Suits alum, 37, brought their baby out for his royal debut on May 8, the former actress gushed about their son.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she told members of the press inside Windsor Castle. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The Los Angeles native called motherhood “magic” and went on to say, “It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

