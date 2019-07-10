There he is! Duchess Meghan brought her and Prince Harry’s 2-month-old son, Archie, to a charity polo match on Wednesday, July 10.

This marked the little one’s first public appearance since his May 6 birth. While the Duke of Sussex, 34, and his brother, Prince William, played at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey, Archie watched from the sidelines in the former actress’ arms.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a green dress and sunglasses, while her son sported a white onesie.

Archie wasn’t the only royal baby at the charity match! Duchess Kate also watched from the sidelines with her three kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 14 months.

The youngest, who arrived in April 2018, showed off his walking skills in a navy shirt and green shorts. He also wore the Duchess of Cambridge’s sunglasses and made Meghan laugh by sticking his tongue out at her.

The cute cousins all attended the Trooping the Colour parade last month — although Archie didn’t appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. “The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breast-feeding,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

During the June parade, the Los Angeles native had a hard time being away from her newborn. “She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” the insider explained to Us. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen. … Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them.”

