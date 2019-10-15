



In a video promoting the special, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, kissed the then-4-month-old’s forehead while Prince Harry held him. “It was a journey, but not always the one I was expecting,” documentarian Tom Bradby said as the intimate scene played out. “The story of their time in Africa was a passion for their work, a private happiness and also a world of pressure and pain behind their brave faces.”

Meghan and Harry, 35, took their son to South Africa from September 23 to October 3 on their first royal tour as a family. Besides exiting the plane on their arrival, their son only made one appearance.

“Arch meets Archie!” read a September 25 Instagram post on the royal couple’s account. “This morning the duke and duchess were honored to introduce their son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world.”

The little one wore a blue-and-white striped jumper and a long-sleeve tee to the meeting, and fans couldn’t get over how much he looked like his dad.

“Archie is adorable and looks just like Harry w[ith] Meghan’s eyes,” one tweeted at the time. Another added, “I think he has Meghan’s nose and eyes, but Harry’s hair color and head shape, which really makes him look like his dad.”

The Suits alum held Archie close during the meeting, and he giggled in her lap when Tutu-Gxashe laughed. “Is that funny?” Meghan asked him. “I think he knows exactly what’s going on. … He likes to flirt.”

The former actress, who welcomed her little one in May, also revealed her baby boy’s nickname when she called him “Bubba.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV on Sunday, October 20, at 9 p.m ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!