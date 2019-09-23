There’s a first time for everything! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan headed to Africa for their first royal tour with their son, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, would take a two-week royal tour of Africa. The trip will “expand on Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip,” which he founded in 2006 to support “the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana,” according to the website’s mission statement.

The former military pilot shared his excitement for their family trip at the beginning of September, writing on the Sussex’s Instagram, “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

Later that same month, Kensington Palace released a statement outlining the couple’s trip, reading, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Southern Africa between Monday 23rd September and Wednesday 2nd October. At the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Their Royal Highnesses will together visit South Africa. The Duke of Sussex will also visit Angola and Malawi … and will undertake a short working visit to Botswana. This will be Their Royal Highness’ first official tour as a family.”

Meghan and Harry’s 4-month-old will stay with the Suits alum in Cape Town while the duke travels through South Africa without them.

Keep scrolling for a look at the family of three’s royal tour, which began in Cape Town on September 23, spanning 10 days, four countries and 35 engagements. This photo gallery will be updated throughout the tour.