Family affair. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and baby Archie landed in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, September 23, to kick off their first royal tour as a family — which spans 10 days, four countries and 35 engagements.

While in Cape Town, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit a workshop for children on Monday that focuses on “rights, self-awareness, and safety,” including teaching young girls self-defense. On Tuesday, September 24, they will meet with Waves for Change, an organization of local surfers advocating for mental health support for youth, and the Lunchbox Fund, which provides meals for schoolchildren in South Africa.

On Wednesday, September 25, Harry, 35, will head to Angola, Malawi and Botswana, while the former Suits star, 38, continues her charity work with a visit to mothers2mothers, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Since 2001 the nonprofit organization has advocated to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV through educational resources to pregnant women and new mothers.

Their busy itinerary will also include a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a tour of the District Six Museum, a trip to Monwabisi Beach and planting trees at the Chobe Forest Tree Reserve.

A source told Us Weekly in June that the two-week trip is more than just a list of charity engagements for the royal couple, who vacationed on the continent shortly after being set up on a blind date.

“Africa is an extremely important continent for Harry and Meghan,” the insider told Us at the time. “It’s not only where Harry was able to spend time away from the public eye growing up — and where [his mother] Diana made a difference — but it’s also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they’re a family.”

Harry and Meghan also want to make sure the journey runs smoothly for their 4-month-old son, Archie.

The new parents are taking the trip “very seriously … to make sure that Archie remains safe and happy throughout,” the source added. “It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries.”

Archie has made few public appearances since his birth on May 6. He made the obligatory appearance at Windsor Castle with his parents two days after his birth, and was brought to a charity polo match by Meghan in July.

The former military pilot shared his excitement about the upcoming trip on Instagram.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” Harry wrote in August.

The royal couple has been doing plenty of international travel recently. They attended fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess‘ wedding in Rome on September 20 while Archie stayed at home.

