Inside Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Son Archie’s Christening





Next steps! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s 1-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened on Saturday, July 6.

The baptism took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which is where the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 37, tied the knot in May 2018. It is also the same location where Harry was baptized back in 1984.

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account shared details on Saturday. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The post continued: “Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

One year after their nuptials, the royal pair welcomed their baby boy. The infant made his debut on May 8, swaddled and sleeping in his mom’s arms.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” the Suits alum told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. … He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

She went on to say that motherhood was “magic,” adding, “It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

The newborn was next seen by the public in June, when he held Harry’s finger in a Father’s Day Instagram tribute. Although Archie wasn’t out on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his family at Trooping the Colour that same month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that he did meet some of his cousins that day. The parade marked Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 14-month-old son Prince Louis’ balcony debut. His older siblings, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, also attended.

“The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the Queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breast-feeding,” the insider told Us. “Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them.”

This fall, Meghan and Harry will be traveling with their son on a tour of Southern Africa. “The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple announced on Instagram in June. “This will be their first official tour as a family!”

